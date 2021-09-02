This year in July, Dorsey confirmed the creation of TBD, a division of payments firm Square, also owned by him.
He named the company TBD "with the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permission-less, and decentralised financial services," Dorsey had then said.
Providing more details about the bitcoin decentralized exchange, Mike Brock, general manager of TBD at Square wrote, "We believe bitcoin will be the native currency of the internet. While there are many projects to help make the internet more decentralised, our focus is solely on a sound global monetary system for all".