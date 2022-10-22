Twitter brings ‘Suggested Videos’ tab with focus on Short videos

Meanwhile, Twitter is also reportedly working on the ability to allow users to control who can mention them in tweets. According to app researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong, users will be given two settings. They can either choose to allow others to mention them in tweets, except those who they have blocked or they can allow only their followers to mention their handle. At present, Twitter users can tag and address any public account by adding '@' with the username in their tweets and replies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}