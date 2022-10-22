Twitter brings ‘Suggested Videos’ tab with focus on Short videos

Twitter brings ‘Suggested Videos’ tab with focus on Short videos2 min read . 10:15 AM IST
- The videos would be visible under a new Suggested Videos tab. Where clips based on likes and interests will be laid out in a horizontally scrolling tab.
Recently, Twitter announced that it will start rolling out video suggestions in a vertically scrolling, TikTok like format surface on the web. Now, the microblogging site has started showcasing the new layout features to users on mobile as well. The new change is a step up for video clips on the platform, which was previously only for tweets.
The videos would be visible under a new Suggested Videos tab on Twitter. Where clips based on likes and interests will be laid out in a horizontally scrolling tab. Users can click on any video they wish to watch on Twitter, following which a vertically scrolling feed will start, similar to what most people have seen on apps like Instagram and YouTube.
The new video tab will come to users who have their language to English first, and other language users will likely need to wait some more time for the video bar to show up.
But in Twitter’s case, the app does not show the most relevant video next and the algorithm would certainly need some changes here and there. A report by The Verge also suggested Twitter could soon have a dedicated Videos tab where the media could be separated from text-based tweets. However, this is not something that Twitter has officially confirmed.
Twitter has been a microblogging site and it would be interesting to see the platform getting into the short video format, given that the formula has worked for Instagram, TikTok and others, But it does raise questions about the product experience as well, especially for Twitter. After all, the microblogging platform is known more for users posting their opinions, rather than the short videos.
Meanwhile, Twitter is also reportedly working on the ability to allow users to control who can mention them in tweets. According to app researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong, users will be given two settings. They can either choose to allow others to mention them in tweets, except those who they have blocked or they can allow only their followers to mention their handle. At present, Twitter users can tag and address any public account by adding '@' with the username in their tweets and replies.
