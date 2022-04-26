Twitter CEO set to receive $42 million if terminated after Musk deal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Musk in a securities filing on April 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Equilar's estimate includes a year’s worth of Agrawal's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson said, based on Musk’s offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company's recent proxy statement.
A Twitter representative declined to comment on Equilar's estimate.