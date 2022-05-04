Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / News /  Twitter Circle: This new feature lets you handpick an audience for your tweets

Twitter Circle: This new feature lets you handpick an audience for your tweets

Twitter is testing is called ‘Twitter Circle’ through which users can handpick a smaller crowd of 150 people with whom they want to share their tweets.
1 min read . 07:33 AM IST Livemint

Twitter's new feature seems to be in a similar line to Instagram's Close Friend' feature which allows users to limit their audience for their Insta stories

With Elon Musk taking over Twitter Inc, the microblogging site is testing a series of features for the users. The latest feature that Twitter is testing is called "Twitter Circle" through which users can handpick a smaller crowd of 150 people with whom they want to share their tweets.

"We're now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd. Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today!," Twitter Safety tweeted.

This new feature seems to be in a similar line to "Instagram's Close Friend" feature which allows users to limit their audience for their Insta stories.

Here's how Twitter Circle will work:

A Twitter user will get to choose up to 150 people irrespective of whether you follow them or not.

While tweeting anything selects the option 'Twitter Circle' to limit your tweet to only those people you have selected.

Users will get an option to edit the list of people that they have selected in 'Twitter Circle' anytime they want. Also, people will not be notified if you remove them.

Separately, Twitter's largest individual shareholder Musk announced on Wednesday that the microblogging site may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet.