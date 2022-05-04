Twitter Circle: This new feature lets you handpick an audience for your tweets

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Twitter's new feature seems to be in a similar line to Instagram's Close Friend' feature which allows users to limit their audience for their Insta stories
With Elon Musk taking over Twitter Inc, the microblogging site is testing a series of features for the users. The latest feature that Twitter is testing is called "Twitter Circle" through which users can handpick a smaller crowd of 150 people with whom they want to share their tweets.
"We're now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd. Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today!," Twitter Safety tweeted.
