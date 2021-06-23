Twitter creators can start applying for new monetisation features now

New Delhi: US microblogging platform Twitter has started accepting applications for two of its newest monetisation features -- Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces.

“Today we’re introducing applications to be part of the test groups for Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces and sharing that people will be eligible to earn up to 97% of revenue from these features after in-app purchase fees," wrote Esther Crawford, senior product manager, Twitter, in a tweet.

Super Follows is a feature that allows creators to charge $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 per month for access to exclusive content. Ticketed Spaces, on the other hand, allows creators to set up special audio rooms on Twitter’s audio-only platform, Spaces. Tickets can cost between $1 and $999, the company said. The features will be open to a “small group" of users for now.

“You can earn up to 97% of the revenue from Spaces ticket purchases and Super Follows subscriptions. Twitter won’t take more than a 3% share until you exceed $50,000 in lifetime earnings on both products. After this point, Twitter’s share increases to up to 20% of future earnings," the company said in a blog post. The 97% revenue though won’t include platform fees, which is the commission Apple and Google take for purchases through their respective app stores.

Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces is among a slew of monetisation features expected from Twitter this year. The company, which has been battling regulatory hassles in India, had announced these features during its investors' conference earlier this year.

Applications for Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows will be available through the sidebar on users’ accounts. They are only available in the US for now.

