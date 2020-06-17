Twitter directing users searching for domestic violence to government sources

NEW DELHI: Micro blogging platform Twitter is going to start directing Indian users to authoritative sources when they search for domestic violence on the platform. With the new feature, when users search for ‘domestic violence’ on the service, Twitter will promptly direct them to the Ministry of Women and Child Development (@MinistryWCD) and the National Commission for Women (@NCWIndia).

The feature works on the company’s Android, iOS, and mobile and desktop versions, and in both Hindi and English. The company also said it will be reviewing the feature at regular intervals to ensure that other keywords related to this are also included. Keywords covered right now include #crimeagainstwomen, #domesticviolence, #dowry, #dowrydeath, #genderviolence, #genderbasedviolence, #lockdownviolence, #maritalrape, #POSH and 10 more such hashtags in Hindi.

The feature works on the company's Android, iOS, and mobile and desktop versions, and in both Hindi and English. The company also said it will be reviewing the feature at regular intervals to ensure that other keywords related to this are also included. Keywords covered right now include #crimeagainstwomen, #domesticviolence, #dowry, #dowrydeath, #genderviolence, #genderbasedviolence, #lockdownviolence, #maritalrape, #POSH and 10 more such hashtags in Hindi.

Searches around these topics will lead to a ThereIsHelp prompt, that leads to the above mentioned sources.

Reports have said the number of cases surrounding domestic violence have grown during the lockdowns worldwide. A recent report by UN Women found that 243 million women and girls between ages 15 and 49 have been subject to sexual and/or physical violence by an intimate partner in the last 12 months.

Further, the number of cases of domestic violence received by the National Commission for Women in India have more than doubled during the covid-19 driven lockdown in the country.

According to Melissa Alvarado, Asia Pacific Regional Manager on Ending Violence against Women, UN Women, one in three women globally experience violence at least once in their lifetime. “Less than four in 10 women experiencing such violence actually report these crimes or seek help of any sort," she added.

“While the covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown have impacted everyone, there have been adverse effects on women and girls who may be victims of intimate partner violence. With social distancing norms in place, several women are unable to contact their regular support systems," said Rekha Sharma, chairperson, NCW.