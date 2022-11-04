Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Twitter down for users across countries, including India

Twitter down for users across countries, including India

2 min read . 10:20 AM ISTLivemint
Twitter Users around the world are hit.

  • According to Downdetector - the outage tracking site has also flagged issues with the platform. The outage, reportedly started around 3 am and saw a relatively big spike around 7 am.

Twitter users across the world are facing troubles with the micro blogging platform. Many users reported problems with the site early Friday.

Many stated that they're unable to log into the website. A popup that reads "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again" appears when the feed page first loads.

"I'm unable to access Twitter and getting an error prompt...Something went wrong, but don't fret -- let's give it another shot.Try again," a social media user wrote.

According to Downdetector - the outage tracking site has also flagged issues with the platform. The outage, reportedly started around 3 am and saw a relatively big spike around 7 am. Users around the world are hit.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been in news for other reasons as well, thanks to Elon Musk. Last week, Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal in one of this first big actions.

The new Twitter owner has also started mass layoffs today. As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin.

As per the memo, employees will receive an email by 9AM PST on November 4 confirming whether they have been laid off or not. The memo states that employee badge access to Twitter's offices will be shut off "temporarily."

"We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted," the memo read.

"Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," the memo added.

Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter's roughly 7,500-person workforce. He indicated job cuts at Twitter at a town-hall meeting this summer where he said that there needs to be "a rationalization of headcount" at the social network.

In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy and make the social media service private. However, Musk soon began sowing doubt about his intentions to follow through with the agreement, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share. 

(With inputs from ANI)

