Twitter down for users across countries, including India

Twitter users across the world are facing troubles with the micro blogging platform. Many users reported problems with the site early Friday.
Many stated that they're unable to log into the website. A popup that reads "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again" appears when the feed page first loads.
"I'm unable to access Twitter and getting an error prompt...Something went wrong, but don't fret -- let's give it another shot.Try again," a social media user wrote.
According to Downdetector - the outage tracking site has also flagged issues with the platform. The outage, reportedly started around 3 am and saw a relatively big spike around 7 am. Users around the world are hit.
Meanwhile, Twitter has been in news for other reasons as well, thanks to Elon Musk. Last week, Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal in one of this first big actions.
The new Twitter owner has also started mass layoffs today. As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin.
As per the memo, employees will receive an email by 9AM PST on November 4 confirming whether they have been laid off or not. The memo states that employee badge access to Twitter's offices will be shut off "temporarily."
"We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted," the memo read.