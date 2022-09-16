Twitter Edit Button could roll out for public testing on September 21: Report

Users have been long demanding the edit button on Twitter. The Edit Tweet feature is a major addition to the microblogging platform since the character count for a tweet was increased from 140 to 280 in 2017. “We’re hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that," Twitter said in a blog post.