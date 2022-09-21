Twitter edit feature: Only these users will be able to edit tweets2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 07:56 AM IST
- For years, Twitter users have demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing in order to fix errors like typos
Twitter Inc will launch the "edit" button for its paid subscribers in the coming weeks. According to the Twitter blog post, subscribers who pay $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue will soon be able to edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication.