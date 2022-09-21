Twitter Inc will launch the "edit" button for its paid subscribers in the coming weeks. According to the Twitter blog post, subscribers who pay $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue will soon be able to edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication.

For years, Twitter users have demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing in order to fix errors like typos. Those requests have led to jokes online that Twitter would rather introduce any other product, such as newsletters, before giving users their top-requested feature.

Most of the social media platforms such as Facebook, Reddit, and Pinterest, have for years offered features allowing users to edit posts.

As per the reports, the edited tweets will have an icon and timestamp to display when the post was last edited. Users will be able to click on the label of an edited tweet to view the edit history and previous versions of the post.

The “Edit Tweet feature" is a major addition to the microblogging platform since the character count for a tweet was increased from 140 to 280 in 2017.

Twitter has experimented with versions of an edit button. Subscribers of Twitter Blue, the company's paid subscription product, currently have access to a feature that holds tweets for up to one minute, allowing users to review the tweet and "undo" it before the post is published.

Twitter Blue is currently available only in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.

Notably, the social media platform already offers an “Undo Tweet" button to Twitter Blue subscribers. Under this feature, users get a 30-second window to cancel posting a tweet if they spot any error. The company said it will continue to offer this feature after it launches the Edit Tweet button.

According to Techcrunch, for the edit button feature, eligible users will get a 30-minute window to mend their tweets. The edited tweet will show up with a label showing a timestamp of modification. The history of the edited tweets can be viewed by tapping on the label to view the editing history of the tweet.