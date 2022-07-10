Twitter, Elon Musk set for unprecedented legal battle over deal collapse

Most legal clashes over soured deals end in settlements, with both sides agreeing to a price cut or a one-time payment. Mr. Musk agreed to pay a $1 billion reverse termination fee to Twitter if the deal falls apart, though that is only triggered under certain scenarios including if his debt financing falls through or regulators try to block the deal. The agreement caps at $1 billion the amount Twitter could sue for damages for, meaning its only options right now are to sue for specific performance or a maximum of $1 billion, a tiny fraction of what it stands to lose out on should the deal fall apart.