Twitter employees may see a 50% cut in annual bonuses: Report

Amid the economic uncertainty, microblogging site Twitter Inc has warned its employees that they might receive only half of their typical annual bonuses. The social media company, which is fighting a legal to complete a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, made the announcement in an email to employees and blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus reduction, according to a report by New York Times. As per the US daily, Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer, said these challenges would probably affect the annual bonuses that they receive, with the bonus pool currently at 50% of what it could be if the company met its financial targets, according to two employees who received the message.

