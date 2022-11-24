Twitter exodus hits teams tasked with regulatory, content issues globally5 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 07:30 PM IST
Regulators have asked the company about its ability to comply with privacy and content laws after losing significant staff
Elon Musk‘s move to purge Twitter Inc. employees who don’t embrace his vision has led to a wave of departures among policy and safety-issue staffers around the globe, sparking questions from regulators in key jurisdictions about the site’s continued compliance efforts.