Twitter Files reveal internal conversations after Trump was banned

Internal communications between Twitter executives have leaked revealing how the staffers interfered with the US election before ‘deplatforming’ Donald President. Independent journalist Matt Tabibi in a series of tweets has revealed “the story of what happened between riots at the Capitol on January 6th, and the removal of President Donald Trump from Twitter on January 8th". In the Twitter thread, he shows the erosion of standards within Twitter before January 6 (written as J6 from hereon), decisions by high-ranking executives to violate their own policies, and more.

