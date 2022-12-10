Twitter Files reveal internal conversations after Trump was banned

Internal communications between Twitter executives have leaked revealing how the staffers interfered with the US election before ‘deplatforming’ Donald President. Independent journalist Matt Tabibi in a series of tweets has revealed “the story of what happened between riots at the Capitol on January 6th, and the removal of President Donald Trump from Twitter on January 8th". In the Twitter thread, he shows the erosion of standards within Twitter before January 6 (written as J6 from hereon), decisions by high-ranking executives to violate their own policies, and more.
“Before J6, Twitter was a unique mix of automated, rules-based enforcement, and more subjective moderation by senior executives", Tabibi wrote. “As the election approached, senior executives – perhaps under pressure from federal agencies, with whom they met more as time progressed – increasingly struggled with rules, and began to speak of “vios" as pretexts to do what they’d likely have done anyway", he further added.
Tabibi claims that the leaked Twitter Files are based on searches for documents linked to prominent executives. “They include Roth, former trust and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, and recently plank-walked Deputy General Counsel (and former top FBI lawyer) Jim Baker," he said.
“There was at least some tension between Safety Operations – a larger department whose staffers used a more rules-based process for addressing issues like porn, scams, and threats – and a smaller, more powerful cadre of senior policy execs like Roth and Gadde" read one of the tweets. The second group, on the other hand, consisted of a high-speed Supreme Court of moderation, “issuing content rulings on the fly, often in minutes and based on guesses, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the President."
Tabibi goes on to state how Roth’s Slacks indicate that he was in continuous touch with the federal law enforcements through his weekly confabs and separate meetings.
