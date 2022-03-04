This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said that business travel is back effective immediately, and all global Twitter offices will open starting on March 15
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Twitter chief Parag Agrawal on Friday announced in a series of tweets that the social networking company will reopen its global offices this month, allowing people the option to work remotely if they wish, as many businesses had shut their offices following the spread of Covid-19.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Twitter chief Parag Agrawal on Friday announced in a series of tweets that the social networking company will reopen its global offices this month, allowing people the option to work remotely if they wish, as many businesses had shut their offices following the spread of Covid-19.
Advocating for returning to the office, as it fueled a vibrant company culture, Agrawal said that business travel is back effective immediately, and all global Twitter offices will open starting on March 15, noting, “decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe traveling for business, and what events you attend, should be yours."
Advocating for returning to the office, as it fueled a vibrant company culture, Agrawal said that business travel is back effective immediately, and all global Twitter offices will open starting on March 15, noting, “decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe traveling for business, and what events you attend, should be yours."
The Twitter CEO told employees to work from wherever they feel most productive and creative, adding that it “includes WFH full-time forever." Stressing that those opting to continue working remotely would need to "learn and adapt" given that "distributed working will be much harder."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As the world grappled with Covid-19 pandemic, the return to offices seemed highly unlikely. However, now with the situation stabilizing, Google is also preparing for employees to return to its Silicon Valley offices in early April, with the expectation they will work from home only a couple of days a week.
Tech company campuses were abandoned early in the pandemic as the spread of Covid-19 caused a societal shift to working remotely. Google this month plans to help employees adapt to "hybrid" schedules combining working remotely and in offices, according to US media reports.