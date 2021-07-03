Days after Twitter 's interim resident grievance officer Dharmendra Chatur quit his post, the microblogging site on Saturday said the company is in its final stages of appointing an executive for the role.

"We are in the final stages of appointing a Resident Grievance Officer. The interim Resident Grievance Officer withdrew his candidature on 21 June," Twitter informed the Delhi High Court.

After Chatur stepped down, Twitter had appointed California-based Jeremy Kessel as the new grievance officer for India.

An update on Twitter's website earlier showed that California-based Hermy Kessel was appointed as India’s new grievance redressal officer.

However, the appointment of California-based Hermy Kessel is not in line with new IT rules. The new IT guidelines mandate that all nodal officials, including the grievance redressal officer, should be based out of India.

The Centre has also confronted Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with India's new IT rules, and not appointing the requisite officers, leading to it losing the 'safe harbour' immunity.

As per the IT rules that aim to curb blatant abuse and misuse of platforms, the significant social media intermediaries are required to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal officer and a grievance officer and these officials have to be a resident in India.

Non-compliance with the digital rules would result in these platforms losing the intermediary status that provides them immunity from liabilities over any third-party data hosted by them.

Notably, Twitter has lost its legal shield as an intermediary in India, becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

Meanwhile, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today lauded significant social media entities such as Google, Facebook and Instagram for publishing their first compliance report on voluntary removal of offensive posts as per new IT rules, terming it a big step towards transparency.

Under the new IT rules, large digital platforms that have over 50 lakh users are required to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad wrote, "Nice to see significant social media platforms like Google, Facebook and Instagram following the new IT Rules. First compliance report on voluntary removal of offensive posts published by them as per IT Rules is a big step towards transparency."

The publishing of compliance reports by Google, Facebook and Instagram is bound to turn up the heat on Twitter, which has been engaged in a tussle with the Central Government over the new IT rules.





