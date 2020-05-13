In a move to provide users with a more positive environment on its site and application, Twitter recently launched a new gratitude emoji that users can use when expressing thanks or gratitude for others on the micro-blogging site.

This new emoji is visible with '#thankful', #gratitude' and other variations of the words. The emoji also works in various other languages.

In a series of tweets, the company shared that since 15 March, there have been over 250 million tweets worldwide expressing gratitude and thanks - a 26% increase from February's average.

"Who do we see people expressing that gratitude for? The most common word is 'everyone'. Everyone who is an essential worker. Everyone who has helped. Everyone in healthcare. Everyone who has reached out. Everyone," the micro-blogging site tweeted.

"To give you another way to show your gratitude, we've created an emoji that will appear when you use #thankful or other hashtags for #gratitude (in various languages)," it added.

On World Health Day, Twitter had also sent out a token of appreciation for healthcare workers by tweeting with 'clap'.

Last month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare onboarded Twitter Seva to help people with speedy resolution to their health-related queries amid the covid-19 pandemic.

This move is aimed at enabling transparent e-governance delivery in real-time and will allow the ministry to communicate effectively and at scale with the public.

People can get their queries answered by Tweeting to @CovidIndiaSeva.

