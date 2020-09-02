Twitter introduces new feature to explain trending topics

Twitter is working on a new feature that will provide users with more context on trending topics. In the current version, Twitter Trends only mentions the topic that is trending along with the number of tweets that are talking about that topic. Twitter released a statement claiming that now Twitter will be providing more context to users.

According to the statement, the phrase “why is this trending?" was Tweeted over half a million times over the last year. The Twitter blog states, “Throughout Twitter, we've been working to bring people more context on what’s happening with labels on Tweets and accounts as well as curated pages (aka Moments) and related articles on trends. To help with this, we’re adding pinned Tweets and descriptions on trends to help explain why something is trending."

This new update will introduce tweets and descriptions in order to provide context to the trending topics. This context will be provided via a pinned tweet. According to the blog, the right Tweet can help make sense of a trend.

Some trends will have a representative Tweet pinned to them to give more insight about a trend. A combination of algorithms and Twitter’s curation team will determine if a Tweet represents a trend by evaluating if the Tweet is very reflective of the trend and popular. The blog released by the company states, “our algorithms are designed to identify representative Tweets that aren’t potentially abusive, spam, or posted by accounts trying to take advantage of our system."

For now the new feature along with the representative tweets on trends can be found on Twitter for iOS and Android now. Twitter claims that they are working to bring the feature to twitter.com soon too.

Representative Tweets and descriptions on trends will be available in India, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

