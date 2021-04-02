Twitter may have said it’s taking things slow with Spaces, but the company is actually moving pretty fast. After launching its audio chat platform—Spaces—on Android devices, Twitter is now bringing its audio-based platform to desktop devices. The expansion was first spotted by reverse engineering expert, Jane Manchung Wong, who tweeted about the same on 2 April. A Spaces developer also tweeted examples of how the platform might look on the web.

Twitter is working on @TwitterSpaces preview cards for the web app pic.twitter.com/wDaYfEGbCO — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 1, 2021

trying out this new work in public thing, here are some examples for the entry point to spaces on web @TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/g0GViDex1D — noah (@magusnn) March 26, 2021

Launching on different platforms increases the number of users Spaces can reach. While the voice-based audio market has grown thanks to Silicon Valley startup Clubhouse, which is already valued at over a billion dollars, Spaces could gain the advantage if it’s available on more platforms than Clubhouse. The latter remains iOS only at the moment.

Twitter has been testing the Spaces platform for over three months now, giving access to select groups of users in various countries. The company also launched the platform on Android just about a month ago. Clubhouse, too, is working on an Android version, though there has been no word on a desktop version for that app.

The microblogging platform has been focusing on aspects such as moderation for Spaces and has said it wants to keep gathering inputs from the current beta users. The company offered Spaces to women and people from marginalized communities first, giving itself a chance to figure out how to deal with cases of harassment, abuse and more.

