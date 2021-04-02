Twitter is already working on desktop version for Spaces

Twitter may have said it’s taking things slow with Spaces, but the company is actually moving pretty fast. After launching its audio chat platform—Spaces—on Android devices, Twitter is now bringing its audio-based platform to desktop devices. The expansion was first spotted by reverse engineering expert, Jane Manchung Wong, who tweeted about the same on 2 April. A Spaces developer also tweeted examples of how the platform might look on the web.

