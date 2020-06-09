Twitter launches Instagram Stories-like feature Fleets in India: How it works

Twitter today launched its much-anticipated Fleets feature for its Indian users. This latest feature will allow users of the micro-blogging site to share a tweet, photos, and even videos that will be available on their profile for only 24 hours.

Twitter today launched its much-anticipated Fleets feature for its Indian users. This latest feature will allow users of the micro-blogging site to share a tweet, photos, and even videos that will be available on their profile for only 24 hours.

Announcing the feature on his Twitter, product lead of the site and co-founder of Periscope, Kayvon Beykpour introduced it for the Indian users.

Announcing the feature on his Twitter, product lead of the site and co-founder of Periscope, Kayvon Beykpour introduced it for the Indian users. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The feature, which may be the newest addition to the micro-blogging site, is not a new concept altogether and it does bare lot of resemblance to the popular Instagram Stories and Snapchat Stories feature.

Last month, Twitter had announced a gradual global roll out of Fleets. The company said that they have been listening to the feedback and have been working on the same.

The test of "Fleets" began in Brazil, Twitter said, adding that it started testing the new way of having conversations as some people feel insecure to tweet because the posts are public, permanent and exhibit public engagement counts -- likes and retweets.

Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and don’t get Retweets, Likes, or public replies-- people can only react to your Fleets with DMs. Instead of showing up in people’s timelines, Fleets are viewed by tapping on your avatar.

Sharing the thoughts on its similarities with Stories, Beykpour said,"...there are many similarities with the Stories format that will feel familiar to people. There are also a few intentional differences to make the experience more focused on sharing and seeing people’s thoughts."

Additionally, those who want to reply to a Fleet, they can click on it to send a Direct Message (DM) or emoji, and continue this conversation on their DMs.

Topics Twitter