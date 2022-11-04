Twitter layoffs LIVE Updates: Employees start receiving emails
- Job cuts are happening at Twitter. Employees across geographies will be notified via emails.
Layoffs at Twitter have begun. The platform has started sending emails to employees about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access. Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is reportedly looking to cut around 3,700 Twitter staff, or about half the workforce. The move comes as he seeks to slash costs and impose a demanding new work ethic. Livemint is closely following the events as they unfold. Stay tuned for live updates
“Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture", writes Yash Agarwal - a Public Policy Associate for Twitter India and South Asia who got fired today
It says: To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home.
If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email.
If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email.
If you do not receive an email from twitter-hr@ by 5PM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, please email xxxxxxxx.
“By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder", the memo reads.
Memo begins stating: In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!