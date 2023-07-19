Twitter owes ex-employees $500 million in severance, lawsuit claims1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:57 AM IST
Twitter is facing a second lawsuit claiming it owes $500 million in severance pay to former workers, who also allege that the company targeted older workers for layoffs.
Twitter is facing a second lawsuit claiming it owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former workers. The proposed class action filed by former Twitter senior engineer Chris Woodfield also alleges that the company targeted older workers for layoffs, though the complaint does not state his age.
