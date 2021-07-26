Twitter lists jobs for compliance officers mandated by IT rules

The US social media firm has been at odds with the Indian government over compliance with the IT rules for about two months now. The rules came into effect on May 26, and the government had accused Twitter of being the only platform that hadn’t hired these individuals. The micro-blogging giant had sought time from the Delhi high court, earlier, this month, to make the necessary appointments. The company cannot use the intermediary protection rules defined in Section 79 of India’s IT act, while it’s in violation of the rules.