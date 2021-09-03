NEW DELHI : Social media giant Twitter may soon add bitcoin and ethereum payments to its Tip Jar feature. The company had launched the feature earlier this year, allowing users to tip influencers for their tweet. So far, Twitter has allowed users to add payment modes like Razorpay, PayPal and others to their accounts.

Italian developer Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted screenshots showing that Twitter will allow influencers to add ethereum and bitcoin addresses to their Tip Jar accounts soon. Paluzzi’s tweet, of course, doesn’t confirm the feature. But it was also retweeted by Kevin Beykpour, product lead at Twitter.

Beykpour’s retweet doesn’t necessarily mean he’s confirming the feature, but he did add a lightning emoji and a sign that says ‘soon’ in his tweet. The feature has also been reported by Macrumours earlier. On August 31, the publication reported that the ability to add bitcoin and ethereum wallet addresses to Tip Jar accounts has been spotted on Twitter’s beta version as well.

Additionally, bitcoin being a “big part" of Twitter’s future was confirmed by Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, during the company’s earnings call in July this year. Dorsey himself has been a big supporter of cryptocurrencies, having spent over $23 million in February to establish a 500 BTC fund alongside rapper Jay-Z, which would be used to promote development in countries like India and Africa.

Dorsey’s payments platform, Square, has also laid out its plans to include cryptocurrencies within its platform. Square had invested over $170 million in bitcoin in February this year, and had also made an investment in October 2020.

