The recent hacking incidents on Twitter have not only riled up leaders in the United States but also government authorities in India. India’s cybersecurity agency CERT-In has asked Twitter to submit all possible information on the recent incidents which has impacted Indian users apart from high-profile users from other countries.

According to a report by PTI, a source has claimed that CERT-In has asked Twitter for information on the number of users from India who have visited the malicious tweets and links, and whether the affected users have been informed by the platform about unauthorized access to their Twitter accounts.

The agency has also asked for information on the vulnerability that was exploited by the hackers. The modus operandi of the attack is also not clear the cybersecurity agency has asked for details on it. CERT-In has also asked Twitter for the steps the company has taken after the hacking attempt. The agency has also asked the micro-blogging site for its future plans to mitigate future hacking attempts.

According to the PTI report, Twitter was not immediately available for comments.

The cyberattack targetted surfaced earlier this month and many high profile accounts were reportedly victims to the hacking attempt. People like former US President Barack Obama, the country’s Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden as well as many corporate leaders including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Twitter released a blog post on Saturday stating that attackers who hacked these accounts had access to their personal information. According to the post, the hackers couldn’t access previous account passwords. However, in cases where the attackers took over a user’s account, they could have accessed “additional information".

