Twitter is rolling out a new feature that allows users to post higher resolution images on its social networking site. The application has now announced that users will be able to post and view 4K images on the app. Earlier the resolution was capped at 2048x2048. The new feature is being rolled out to both Android and iOS users.

Twitter Support's official account made the announcement about the new feature. Earlier, the web app of the microblogging site had the capability to view and upload 4K images. However, the smartphone app on both iOS and uses 4K images

The support for 4K images was already available on the Twitter web app, however, now the feature has been rolled out for smartphone apps. Currently, in case users wonder how to enable 4K images on Twitter.

In order to view 4K images: First, open the Twitter app in the smartphone and select the 'Settings and Privacy' option. Once after selecting the settings option, tap on the 'data usage' option under the 'General' category. Now, the users will be able to see the images category with the 'High-quality Image Uploads' option. And that's how it is done. Now, a Twitter user will be able to update the image preferences settings for Twitter.

Twitteratis can also choose how they want to view and upload 4K images on Twitter - mobile data & Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi only, or never.

