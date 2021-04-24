Twitter now allows Android, iOS users to share 4K images

In order to view 4K images: First, open the Twitter app in the smartphone and select the 'Settings and Privacy' option. Once after selecting the settings option, tap on the 'data usage' option under the 'General' category. Now, the users will be able to see the images category with the 'High-quality Image Uploads' option. And that's how it is done. Now, a Twitter user will be able to update the image preferences settings for Twitter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}