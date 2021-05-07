NEW DELHI : Microblogging platform Twitter, on Friday, unveiled a new monetization feature called “Tip Jar". The feature allows users to tip their preferred creators on the platform, using online payment methods. Twitter isn’t allowing any Indian payment services to be integrated right now, but the company told Mint that it is working on integrating Indian payment services and multiple languages.

Tip Jar currently allows payments through Venmo, Patreon, PayPal, Bandcamp and Cash App. Twitter noted that these apps may be able to share information about payments. “We’re updating our tipping prompt and Help Center to make it clearer that other apps may share info between people sending/receiving tips, per their terms," the company said in a tweet.

Enabling the Tip Jar will put an icon next to the follow button on your Twitter profile. Tapping on this will list the payment services that a user has integrated with Twitter. The company said it won’t be taking a cut on these payments, and Android users will also have the option to send tips within the Spaces platform. The Tip Jar feature, however, is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

“Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter—with money," the company said in a blog post. It also said Tip Jar isn’t open to everyone yet and will come to “applicable accounts" for users who use Twitter in English. The group includes creators, journalists, experts and non-profits right now.

The Tip Jar feature was among a host of new features that Twitter had showcased during its Analyst Day presentation earlier this year. The company also said it is working on a “Super Follow" feature, which will allow Twitter users to set up subscription options for their tweets.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.