Twitter now let's you ‘soft block’ followers. What does it mean and how to do it

Twitter started testing the ‘soft block’ functionality last month to allow users more control over their followers' list and curb harassment on the platform

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Has it ever happened to you - you get a Twitter notification that says you have a new follower, but you have never even met the person, nor there is a chance you will. Or maybe you want to create a distance between some of your followers. The earlier method to achieve this used be a very roundabout one, but Twitter has now made it easier. The microblogging platform is now allowing all of its users on web to ‘soft block’ their followers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Has it ever happened to you - you get a Twitter notification that says you have a new follower, but you have never even met the person, nor there is a chance you will. Or maybe you want to create a distance between some of your followers. The earlier method to achieve this used be a very roundabout one, but Twitter has now made it easier. The microblogging platform is now allowing all of its users on web to ‘soft block’ their followers.

Twitter started testing the ‘soft block’ functionality last month to allow users more control over their followers' list. Twitter had started testing the feature also to curb abuse and harassment. Now the feature has been rolled out for everyone on the web version of the social media site. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Twitter started testing the ‘soft block’ functionality last month to allow users more control over their followers' list. Twitter had started testing the feature also to curb abuse and harassment. Now the feature has been rolled out for everyone on the web version of the social media site. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

To ‘soft block’ a follower, you need to go to the Twitter website on a laptop or desktop. Now open the ‘Followers’ list in your profile. Click on three dots in front of the follower and select ‘Remove this follower’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier Twitter users used to block and unblock unwanted followers. The soft block option is much more convenient way of achieving the same results in a less awkward way.

Once you ‘soft block’ someone, they will not be notified of the action. They will still be able to see your tweets and direct message you. But to see your tweets on their timeline, they will have to refollow you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, the feature is only available on web, and not on Twitter mobile or app. However, this might change soon.

Twitter is also testing a new Safety Mode feature where abusive comments will be automatically blocked for a short period of time. However, there is no word on the timeline for rollout of this feature yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}