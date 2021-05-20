Twitter opens applications for ‘blue-check’ verification

The “blue check mark" -- which appears next to a user’s handle, and is actually a white check mark against a blue background -- has long been used to distinguish well-known or corporate accounts from potential impostors. But there are only about 360,000 verified Twitter accounts, according to B Byrne, a Twitter product manager focused on verification. That exclusivity has turned the check mark into a status symbol of sorts on the service, and there previously has been no clear process for users to get one.