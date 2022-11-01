Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Twitter plans to end ad-free article offering

Twitter plans to end ad-free article offering

1 min read . 07:49 PM ISTAlexandra Bruel, The Wall Street Journal
Twitter Blue is a roughly year-old monthly subscription that offers premium features, such as an 'undo tweet' option and access to ad-free articles from hundreds of publishers

Change comes as company’s new owner, Elon Musk, continues to make changes to social-media platform

Twitter Inc. is ending the ability of subscribers of its paid Twitter Blue product to access ad-free articles from publishers, according to people familiar with the matter

Twitter Blue is a roughly year-old monthly subscription that offers premium features, such as an “undo tweet" option and access to ad-free articles from hundreds of publishers, including Vox, L.A. Times and Insider.

The move comes as the company’s new owner, Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk, makes sweeping changes from high-profile firings to product updates since closing the $44 billion deal last week. Tuesday morning, Sarah Personette, Twitter’s chief customer officer, announced on Twitter that she resigned on Friday.

Twitter is planning additional changes to its Blue subscriber offering, including raising the price to $19.99 from $4.99, according to internal company correspondence viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

