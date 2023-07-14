On Thursday, Twitter announced that certain content creators on its platform will have the opportunity to receive a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the company.

According to Twitter, verified users who have achieved a minimum of 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months and possess a Stripe payment account will be eligible to receive a share of the advertising revenue generated from ads displayed in their replies.

In an effort to attract more content creators to its platform, Twitter recently introduced the option for users to offer paid subscriptions to their content. This move aligns with the company's strategy to encourage creator monetization.

Elon Musk, the billionaire who acquired Twitter in October of last year, has previously stated that during the first year, the company will pass on the entire subscription revenue to creators, excluding payment gateway charges. This indicates Twitter's commitment to supporting creators by allowing them to benefit fully from the subscription revenue generated on the platform.

Previously, Financial Times reported that Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter, is implementing a range of strategies to attract back advertisers who abandoned the platform during Elon Musk's tenure. These measures include the introduction of a video advertising service, actively pursuing additional celebrities to join the platform, and expanding the company's workforce.

According to the sources familiar with the matter cited by the newspaper, Linda Yaccarino, who assumed the role of CEO on June 5, intends to introduce video advertisements with full-screen display and sound-on capabilities. These ads will be displayed to users as they scroll through Twitter's recently added short-video feed.

As per the individual familiar with the situation mentioned in the report, Linda Yaccarino is engaged in discussions regarding a more extensive collaboration with Google, which is owned by Alphabet. This partnership would encompass advertising initiatives and provide Google with access to certain data from Twitter.

(With inputs from Reuters)