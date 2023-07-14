Twitter ready to share advertising revenue with verified content creators. Details2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Twitter will allow verified users with over 5 million impressions on their posts to receive a share of advertising revenue generated from ads displayed in their replies. The move is part of Twitter's efforts to attract more content creators and aligns with its strategy.
On Thursday, Twitter announced that certain content creators on its platform will have the opportunity to receive a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the company.
