Elon Musk has rebranded the social media platform Twitter with his signature “X". The move which is seen as one of the larger overhauls by Elon Musk has received mixed reactions from the users of the platform. But, replacing the physical Twitter logo was not as easy as the digital one as police interrupted the work at the San Francisco headquarters of Twitter.

Initially, the reports claimed that Elon Musk didn't take proper permissions before undertaking the rebranding work which required construction equipment on the street, but the police later clarified that it was a misunderstanding and team of Elon Musk has proper work orders.

A report by The San Francisco Standard said that the police stopped the workers and talked with them about the appropriate permissions.

A police official told news platform Insider that they arrived at the scene after the reports of "a possible unpermitted street closure". The officers were "able to determine that no crime was committed, and this incident was not a police matter," the statement said.

Twitter rebranding: Step towards ‘everything app’

The users on Twitter are still scratching their heads over the possible reasons Elon Musk rebranded the social media platform with 'X'. Some even pointed out that during the $44 billion takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk hinted that this is more than a simple deal and may eventually end with creating X - an “everything app" which can be a one-stop solution for users.

In October 2022, Elon Musk tweeted, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

“Everything app" offers various services like messaging, social networking, peer-to-peer payments, and e-commerce shopping under the same mobile application saving the efforts of the user to run across platforms to use various services.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a tweet.