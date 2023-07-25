Twitter rebranding: Cops interrupt logo change process in San Francisco. Here's why1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Initially, the reports claimed that Elon Musk didn't take proper permissions before undertaking the rebranding work which required construction equipment
Elon Musk has rebranded the social media platform Twitter with his signature “X". The move which is seen as one of the larger overhauls by Elon Musk has received mixed reactions from the users of the platform. But, replacing the physical Twitter logo was not as easy as the digital one as police interrupted the work at the San Francisco headquarters of Twitter.
