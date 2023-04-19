Twitter removes policy against deadnaming transgender people

Twitter removes policy against deadnaming transgender people1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:03 AM IST
Twitter enacted the policy against deadnaming, or using a transgender person's name before they transitioned, as well as purposefully using the wrong gender for someone as a form of harassment, in 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO : Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals," raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups.
