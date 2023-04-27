In a recent blog post, Twitter disclosed that India was one of the leading countries to make requests for content removal on the social media platform last year. The company shared statistics on its health and safety measures and revealed that it had received roughly 53,000 legal requests from governments worldwide to take down content between January and June 2022.

According to Twitter's blog post, India, the US, France, Japan, and Germany were the top five countries that requested account information from the platform. The post also stated that Twitter remains committed to enforcing its rules and safeguarding the rights of its users in compliance with legal requests from governments.

Between January and June 2022, Twitter mandated the removal of 6,586,109 pieces of content that contravened its policies, marking a 29% rise from the previous six-month period.

In its blog post, Twitter revealed that it took action against 5,096,272 accounts for violating its policies during the January-June 2022 period, marking a 20% increase from the previous six months. The platform also suspended 1,618,855 accounts, a rise of 28%, due to violations of its rules.

The content that was removed or accounts suspended pertained to a range of issues, including abuse/harassment, child sexual exploitation, hacked materials, hateful conduct, impersonation, non-consensual nudity, perpetrators of violent attacks, private information, promoting suicide or self-harm, sensitive media, terrorism/violent extremism, and violence. Twitter further stated that it plans to provide more details on its transparency reporting plans later this year.

(With inputs from ANI)