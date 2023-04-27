Twitter reports India among top requesting countries for content removal1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:16 PM IST
- According to Twitter's blog post, India, the US, France, Japan, and Germany were the top five countries that requested account information from the platform.
In a recent blog post, Twitter disclosed that India was one of the leading countries to make requests for content removal on the social media platform last year. The company shared statistics on its health and safety measures and revealed that it had received roughly 53,000 legal requests from governments worldwide to take down content between January and June 2022.
