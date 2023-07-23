Twitter rival Threads loses 75 percent traffic 15 days after launch. Here's why1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Meta's Threads app, initially hailed as a potential ‘Twitter Killer,’ has seen a 75% drop in traffic since its launch week, with users spending significantly less time on the platform.
Meta's Threads is struggling to attract users to its platform after a wildly successful launch week. Threads was marketed as 'Twitter killer' at a time when many frustrated Twitter users, tired of the changes introduced by Elon Musk, were looking for alternatives.
