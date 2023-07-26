Threads, the platform developed by Mark Zuckerberg, has unveiled a fresh addition to its features called the 'Following' tab. This new tab will enable users to view posts from the people they follow in a chronological order.

The announcement regarding the new feature was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself on the Threads platform. He responded to a user's request for this specific feature with the caption, "Ask and you shall receive."

Zuckerberg also took to Instagram to share the news about the latest feature, stating, “Started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you're following."

Twitter rival continues to display the default "For You" tab to its users. As a result, accessing the "Following" tab requires them to tap either on the home icon situated at the bottom left of the app or on the Threads logo located at the top.

It is important to note that users will need to repeat this process every time they open the app to view the content in the "Following" tab.

Threads may not have rolled out the feature for everyone if clicking on the icon does not switch the feed to the "Following" tab. In such cases, it is possible that the option for the chronological feed of people you follow has not been made available to those users yet.

Both Android and iOS users on Threads can now see the "Following" tab, as it has been introduced.

To recall, the parent company of Threads, recently released the second update for iOS users of its popular microblogging app. This latest update introduces a range of new features and addresses various issues that were present in the previous version. Cameron Roth, the developer behind Threads, has provided insights into the deployment of this update.

The decision to release these improvements comes in response to a noticeable decline in the app's daily active user count, which was attributed to the absence of crucial features available on competing platforms.

In a recent post on the microblogging platform, Threads developer Cameron Roth unveiled the forthcoming update for Threads, which is now being rolled out to users. The update is set to bring a host of exciting new features, such as the capability to translate text, the inclusion of a Follows tab within the Activity feed, and the option to subscribe to unfollowed users, among other enhancements.