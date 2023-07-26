Twitter rival Threads rolls out ‘Following’ tab. Here's how it works..1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Threads, the platform developed by Mark Zuckerberg, has added a 'Following' tab that allows users to view posts from the people they follow in chronological order. The feature is available for both Android and iOS users.
