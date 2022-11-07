Twitter rollout of blue check mark service hits snags4 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 06:37 PM IST
Elon Musk’s first big change for users of the social-media platform criticized for implementation woes
Twitter Inc.’s first major product change under new owner Elon Musk encountered a setback as a promised software update to let some subscribers buy blue check marks for their accounts led to widespread confusion after it failed to materialize for most users.