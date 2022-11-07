Twitter rollout of blue check mark service hits snags
Elon Musk’s first big change for users of the social-media platform criticized for implementation woes
Elon Musk’s first big change for users of the social-media platform criticized for implementation woes
Twitter Inc.’s first major product change under new owner Elon Musk encountered a setback as a promised software update to let some subscribers buy blue check marks for their accounts led to widespread confusion after it failed to materialize for most users.
Twitter Inc.’s first major product change under new owner Elon Musk encountered a setback as a promised software update to let some subscribers buy blue check marks for their accounts led to widespread confusion after it failed to materialize for most users.
Twitter on Saturday said it began software updates to charge users $7.99 a month for an expanded subscription service that would include marking their accounts with a blue check, which previously had been given out free by the company to signal that a user was authentic.
Twitter on Saturday said it began software updates to charge users $7.99 a month for an expanded subscription service that would include marking their accounts with a blue check, which previously had been given out free by the company to signal that a user was authentic.
Details of the latest software versions began appearing on Apple Inc.’s App Store, where starting Saturday Twitter’s official description touted updates to the company’s Twitter Blue subscription service. “Starting today, we’re adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon," the description said.
Users said that they weren’t able to activate the update. A senior Twitter manager said updates for some users were part of early testing and that the new service was coming soon.
“We are implementing additional safeguards to prevent impersonation, as well as collective use of Verified accounts by a single individual or organization," Mr. Musk said late Sunday on Twitter as part of a thread discussing delays to rolling out the check marks scheme until after the U.S. midterm elections.
Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Mr. Musk’s plan for the new subscription service, which he had discussed publicly for days on Twitter, has encountered pushback, including from celebrities who said they won’t pay for something that is currently free. Some social-media and cybersecurity professionals said it would undermine the ability to verify which accounts are authentic.
Chris Krebs, former cybersecurity chief of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said he was particularly concerned that the change was to be rolled out ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday. He said the planned new policy would shift the blue-check logo from being a marker of trust that the company had verified an account’s identity to one that merely showed that someone was willing to pay.
“On the cusp of election where source of info is critical, a major risk," Mr. Krebs, who is now founding partner at security firm Krebs Stamos Group, tweeted on Saturday.
Mr. Musk, who completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter last month, is looking to boost revenue and stanch losses at the company he says is losing $4 million a day. Twitter is taking a hit from advertisers such as General Motors Co. and General Mills Inc., which are pausing their spending in the wake of Mr. Musk’s takeover and concerns about content moderation.
Saturday’s update would have marked the first significant product change since Mr. Musk took over and capstones a week at the company that included widespread layoffs, chaos and confusion as he raced to put his stamp on things.
“Power to the people," the software update said. “Your account will get a blue check mark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."
But then the company seemed to walk back the effort later in the day.
“The new Blue isn’t live yet—the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time," Esther Crawford, a manager at the company, said on her Twitter account on Saturday. “The Twitter team is legendary…New Blue…coming soon!"
In a bid to make Twitter less dependent on advertising, which makes up about 90% of its sales, Mr. Musk had been hinting that he was leaning toward an $8-a-month subscription offering. Earlier this week he tweeted: “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8."
The company’s blue check mark, which it used for years to verify public officials, has been a point of contention among some Twitter users, who have seen it as a symbol of classism.
“Far too many legacy ‘verified’ check marks were handed out, often arbitrarily, so in reality they are not verified. You can buy as many as you want right now with a Google search," Mr. Musk wrote on Twitter Saturday. “Piggybacking off payment system plus Apple/Android is a much better way to ensure verification."
Twitter’s description of its software update said on Saturday that other new features would be available for subscribers of the Twitter Blue service, which launched about a year ago and most recently cost $4.99 a month. Subscribers would soon get “half the ads," be able to post longer videos and see their “quality" content receive priority ranking, the company said. Earlier versions of the service included the opportunity to edit tweets or use icons in tweets.
Saturday’s purported changes apply to Apple users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.
A user on Twitter asked when previous subscribers would see the change. “That is weirdly tricky due to the way Apple handles ‘subscriptions,’" Mr. Musk responded on Twitter. “If you subscribed to the old thing, it’s not super smooth to subscribe to the new thing. We’re working on it."
Mr. Musk added on Twitter that “as soon as we confirm it’s working well in the initial set of countries and we have the translation work done, it will roll out world-wide."