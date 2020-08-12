Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Twitter rolls out a new feature that gives more control over the comment section
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Twitter rolls out a new feature that gives more control over the comment section

1 min read . 05:44 PM IST Written By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Before users tweet, they can choose who can reply with three options: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention

Twitter has been working on giving users more control over their own Twitter space. The social networking giant was testing a new feature that allowed users control over the reply section of their tweets. Now, Twitter is rolling out the reply-limiting feature.

"Since your Tweet = your space, we've been testing new settings to give people more control over the conversations they start. Sometimes people are more comfortable talking about what's happening when they can choose who can reply. We've seen people use these settings to have conversations that weren't really possible before. Starting today, everyone will be able to use these settings so unwanted replies don't get in the way of meaningful conversations," Suzanne Xie, Director of Product Management, said in a statement.

Before users tweet, they can choose who can reply with three options: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention.

Xie said tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out for people who can't reply. People who can't reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, share, and like these Tweets.

Twitter also recently rolled out a feature which will be used to identify accounts of government officials and state-affiliated media. The company claimed that it will try labeling “senior officials and entities" who are the “voice of the nation state abroad".

The labels will be, however, applied to accounts from China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom and the United States. These are the five permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

With Inputs from Agencies

