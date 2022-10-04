Twitter rolls out Edit button, but only in these countries

Twitter rolls out Edit button, but only in these countries2 min read . 11:46 AM IST
- Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to use the “Edit Tweet” feature.
- The feature is coming to the US soon, the company says.
Twitter’s Edit button feature is now rolling out to the end users. Announced earlier this year, the ability to edit tweets will be available to Twitter Blue subscribers only. However, the feature is available only in select countries. As announced by Twitter, Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to use the “Edit Tweet" feature. The feature is coming to the US soon, the company says.
The rollout out comes after the company posted its first-ever edited tweet on its official handle. The tweet was edited after it was posted by the Twitter Blue account.
For years, Twitter users have demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing in order to fix errors like typos. Those requests have led to jokes online that Twitter would rather introduce any other product, such as newsletters, before giving users their top-requested feature. At present, users have to delete a tweet and republish a new tweet to fix typos. Most of the social media platforms such as Facebook, Reddit, and Pinterest, have for years offered features allowing users to edit posts.
How does the Edit Tweet feature work?
At present, content once posted on the microblogging platform can not be edited. As mentioned above, one has to delete the entire tweet and post it again in case of any typos or changes. With the Edit Tweet feature, users will be able to modify content after posting a tweet without deleting it.
Tweets can be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication.“Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more," the company explains.
Who can see if a tweet has been edited?
Everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited. An edited tweet will appear with an icon, timestamp and label to make it clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. In case a reader wants to view the tweet’s edit history, he can tap on the label on the modified tweet. This will show past versions of the tweet.
