According to Twitter, the larger image previews do have their limits, though. As per Twitter, images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will now show in full. If a user posts an incredibly tall image, it will still get cropped.

The company started testing this feature back in March, however, now it is rolling out to everyone.

Mashable reported that this feature only works on mobile. On the contrary, on the web, the images still get cropped as before, even though most people have more screen real estate on the web than on their phone. But, the micro-blogging site says it's working to bring this feature to the web "soon."

