Twitter says users can have edit button, but on one condition

Microblogging platform Twitter on Friday announced that the long sought-after edit button can be rolled out but with one condition. Twitter says that the edit button can only be added after the widespread adoption of face masks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The edit button feature could allow users to edit tweets, one of the most in-demand feature on the social media application.

The edit button feature could allow users to edit tweets, one of the most in-demand feature on the social media application.

Twitter has taken a stand in the US' debate over the wearing of face masks in public, the social media platform said users can have the edit button “when everyone wears a mask".

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said earlier this year that the company would “probably never" introduce the feature as it may cause users to inadvertently spread misinformation.

Twitter users reacted mostly with amusement at the tease though others called for the social media company to stay of politics and questioned if masks were effective.

