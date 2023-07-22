Twitter set to change DM settings to reduce spam1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Twitter Inc will implement changes to reduce spam in direct messages (DMs). Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send.
Twitter Inc has announced another change on its platform and this time it is related to direct messages (DM). The company has announced that it will soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. "Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send," the company said".
