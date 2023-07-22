Twitter Inc has announced another change on its platform and this time it is related to direct messages (DM). The company has announced that it will soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. "Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send," the company said".

Earlier, the Elon Musk-led company limited the number of tweets that users can view each day to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.

Musk described the new restrictions as a temporary measure that was taken because “we were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!"

As per the company's announcement, unverified accounts will temporarily be restricted to reading 800 posts and verified accounts will be able to scroll through up to 10,000 tweets.

In May this year, Musk revealed details about new features including adding calls and encrypted messaging coming to the platform.

Twitter Inc has made a slew of changes since Musk purchased the social media giant for $44 billion in October 2022.

The company has been in turmoil including mass layoffs and voluntary departures since the billionaire Tesla owner bought the San Francisco company and took it private. The company’s head of trust and safety left shortly after the takeover, and turnover in the top ranks has continued. The company has been hit by two lawsuits this month. Former Twitter senior engineer Chris Woodfield has sued the company that it owes at least $500 million in severance pay to ex-workers. Twitter has also been accused in several separate lawsuits of disproportionately laying off women and workers with disabilities, failing to give advance notice of layoffs, and not paying promised bonuses to its remaining employees. The company has denied those claims.

Twitter got a new competitor this month when Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app, Threads, and gained tens of millions of sign-ups in a few days. Twitter responded by threatening legal action.