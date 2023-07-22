Twitter set to change DM settings to reduce spam

The company has been in turmoil including mass layoffs and voluntary departures since the billionaire Tesla owner bought the San Francisco company and took it private. The company’s head of trust and safety left shortly after the takeover, and turnover in the top ranks has continued. The company has been hit by two lawsuits this month. Former Twitter senior engineer Chris Woodfield has sued the company that it owes at least $500 million in severance pay to ex-workers. Twitter has also been accused in several separate lawsuits of disproportionately laying off women and workers with disabilities, failing to give advance notice of layoffs, and not paying promised bonuses to its remaining employees. The company has denied those claims.