Social media giant Twitter is set to take on the likes of LinkedIn and Indded with a new feature. Twitter's new feature will allow verified organisations to scout for fresh talent on the platform by tapping into its 528 million users.

The feature was first spotted by app researcher Nima Owji. Owji tweeted a screenshot of the proposed new feature on Thursday. According to the post shared by Owji, Twitter is marketing the feature as a way for companies to attract top talent for open positions. "Twitter hiring is a free feature for verified organizations to post jobs, feature jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions." the screenshot by Owji read.

Verified organizations will be able to feature upto 5 jobs on their company profile which can be viewed whenever someone opens the Twitter profile of the company. These organizations will also get a supported Application Tracking System or XML in order to add jobs to Twitter in a matter of minutes.

While this may come as a surprise to many, Elon Musk had briefly hinted that the social media giant might bring jobs feature to the Twitter app in reply to a post in May. Interestingly, Musk-led Twitter 2.0 also made its first acquisition in May in the form of job-matching tech startup Laskie.