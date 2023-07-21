Elon Musk's Twitter is set to give tough competition to LinkedIn with THIS new feature2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Twitter is launching a new feature that will allow verified organizations to post job openings and attract top talent to their company profiles. This move is seen as Twitter's attempt to compete with LinkedIn and other job search platforms.
Verified organizations will be able to feature upto 5 jobs on their company profile which can be viewed whenever someone opens the Twitter profile of the company. These organizations will also get a supported Application Tracking System or XML in order to add jobs to Twitter in a matter of minutes.
Verified organizations will be able to feature upto 5 jobs on their company profile which can be viewed whenever someone opens the Twitter profile of the company. These organizations will also get a supported Application Tracking System or XML in order to add jobs to Twitter in a matter of minutes.
While this may come as a surprise to many, Elon Musk had briefly hinted that the social media giant might bring jobs feature to the Twitter app in reply to a post in May. Interestingly, Musk-led Twitter 2.0 also made its first acquisition in May in the form of job-matching tech startup Laskie.
Why is jobs feature important for Twitter 2.0?
At first glance, it might seem that Twitter is adding jobs to its app to compete with the likes of LinkedIn. However, it has long been part of Elon Musk's plan to create an 'everything app'. Musk's everything app could look similar to China's WeChat, mimicking many of its features, including payments, messaging and social networking.
After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in October last year, Musk had also said that the company would be an accelerator in creating X, the everything app.