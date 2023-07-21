Hello User
Elon Musk's Twitter is set to give tough competition to LinkedIn with THIS new feature

Elon Musk's Twitter is set to give tough competition to LinkedIn with THIS new feature

2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:23 AM IST Aman Gupta

Twitter is launching a new feature that will allow verified organizations to post job openings and attract top talent to their company profiles. This move is seen as Twitter's attempt to compete with LinkedIn and other job search platforms.

Twitter faces second lawsuit this month by former employees

Social media giant Twitter is set to take on the likes of LinkedIn and Indded with a new feature. Twitter's new feature will allow verified organisations to scout for fresh talent on the platform by tapping into its 528 million users.

The feature was first spotted by app researcher Nima Owji. Owji tweeted a screenshot of the proposed new feature on Thursday. According to the post shared by Owji, Twitter is marketing the feature as a way for companies to attract top talent for open positions.

"Twitter hiring is a free feature for verified organizations to post jobs, feature jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions." the screenshot by Owji read.

Verified organizations will be able to feature upto 5 jobs on their company profile which can be viewed whenever someone opens the Twitter profile of the company. These organizations will also get a supported Application Tracking System or XML in order to add jobs to Twitter in a matter of minutes.

While this may come as a surprise to many, Elon Musk had briefly hinted that the social media giant might bring jobs feature to the Twitter app in reply to a post in May. Interestingly, Musk-led Twitter 2.0 also made its first acquisition in May in the form of job-matching tech startup Laskie.

Why is jobs feature important for Twitter 2.0?

At first glance, it might seem that Twitter is adding jobs to its app to compete with the likes of LinkedIn. However, it has long been part of Elon Musk's plan to create an 'everything app'. Musk's everything app could look similar to China's WeChat, mimicking many of its features, including payments, messaging and social networking.

Also Read: Twitter isn't a legal company anymore. Here's what you should know

After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in October last year, Musk had also said that the company would be an accelerator in creating X, the everything app.

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:24 AM IST
