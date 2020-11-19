Twitter slows rollout of disappearing ‘fleets’ worldwide to fix 'performance issues'

In order to fix performance and stability issues, Twitter Inc will slow down the rollout of tweets that disappear after 24 hours, the company's support team said in a tweet on 19 November.

"We’re slowing down the rollout of Fleets to fix some performance and stability problems," tweeted Twitter's support team.

This comes a day after Twitter launched the feature worldwide. On Wednesday, the firm launched these ephemeral tweets, dubbed "fleets", after having tested the feature in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea.

"If you don't have the feature yet, you may not get it for a few more days," the support team said.

"We love that so many people are using Fleets and want to ensure we’re providing the best experience for everyone," they added.

Fleets, which include text, photos and videos, will be available at the top of users' home timelines on Twitter and on the sender's profile.

Twitter and other major social media companies are under pressure to better police abuses and viral misinformation on their sites.

