Compliance with the intermediary guidelines is essential for platforms to enjoy safe harbour protections detailed in Section 79 of India’s IT Act. The government has said, on multiple occasions, that Twitter is in non-compliance with these rules. “There are numerous queries arising as to whether Twitter is entitled to safe harbour provision. However, the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines that came into effect from the 26th of May," IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted on June 16.