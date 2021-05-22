Twitter on Friday announced that it has started a process to award the blue check marks to notable people on its site after a three-year freeze. Twitter had stopped public submissions for these blue check marks in 2017 after criticism that its verification program was arbitrary and confusing.

Twitter said verification process was started Thursday and would roll out over the next few weeks. Only 360,000 accounts out of Twitter's 199 million daily active users are verified.

Twitter: Here's how to apply for the badge

Only for several categories

You can be any of these: government, companies, brands and organizations, news outlets and journalists, entertainment, sports and gaming, activists, organizers, and other influential individuals.

Twitter also plans categories for scientists, academics and religious leaders by the end of 2021.

No locks outs in the previous year

Your account must have been active in the last six months.

The accounts must also have a record of following Twitter's rules - specifically, no violations that resulted in a 12-hour or one-week lock outs in the previous year.

Accounts must also be complete with features like a profile image and be able to prove their identity through government ID or email addresses.

Apply from your account

All eligible Twitter users will start to see the new verification application in the 'Account Settings' tab over the next few weeks.

Then the user will be asked to provide identity details by choosing from uploading your government-issued ID, entering your official email address, or giving an official website link that has direct references to your Twitter account.

Twitter will start showing the blue badge on your profile if the application is approved. You can reapply 30 days after being denied the badge.

All applications will be reviewed by a human.

